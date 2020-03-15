EDISON JESSIE (DYE) WHITE

Jessie (Dye) White Edison born July 17, 1923 in Parkers Chapel, Portland, Tennessee, to James and Jennie (Buntin) Dye. In 1942, Jessie moved to Pennsylvania where she met and married Chester Isaac White of Coraopolis. Their love produced two daughters, Janet Esther White Franklin and Carol Louise White Mohamed. They enjoyed life together until Chester's death in 1980. In 1983, she was courted by widower Deacon Denver Edison, they wed that year. She loved GOD and believed in the power of prayer; joined Mt. Olive Baptist Church and became active in choir and missions. Later, she became a deaconess and church mother. Jessie's spirit of volunteerism and social justice extended beyond church. She actively supported local school and community initiatives, including the Altrusa Club, Sewickley Community Center, Toilers of Pittsburgh, Moon AARP. Jessie served for several years on the Advisory Board of Pittsburgh's Penn State Extension Office and on the Client's Council of Pittsburgh's Neighborhood Legal Services Association. In 1958, she attended nursing school, secured her license and served former Sewickley Valley Hospital as nurse, EEG and EKG tech until retirement in 1988. After retirement, Jessie enjoyed church work and socializing with friends. Jessie was preceded in death by parents; both husbands; daughter, Janet; sisters, Madie Alexander, Fannie Coleman, Hattie White; and brothers, William Carroll Dye, Matthew Dye and James Ewing. She is survived by sister, Clara Coleman of Duquesne; her 'adopted' sister, Emily Kearse of Moon Township; her biological daughter, Carol of Pittsburgh; several 'adopted' daughters and sons; several godchildren; one grand-goddaughter, Randi D. Ford, many 'adopted' grandchildren; and a bounty of cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitations March 19, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. March 20, Afternoon Only, COPELAND FUNERAL HOME, 867 5th Avenue, Coraopolis, PA. (copelandfuneralhomes.com) Saturday, March 21, 2020 Mount Olive Baptist Church, viewing 11 am to 12:45 p.m., Service 1 p.m. As an alternative to flowers, donations in Jessie's name, payable to Lott Carey WISE; mail to Lott Carey Global Christian Missions, 8201 Corporate Drive Suite 1245, Landover, MD 20785-2230. (lottcarey.org)