House of Law, Inc - Pittsburgh
9406 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
(412) 241-3955
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
a Musical Tribute
Bethany Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Home-going service
Bethany Baptist Church
JEWELLE LEI MOTLEY

On July 8, 2019, tragically taken away to her Heavenly home. Survived by mother, Julie Motley-Williams (Sidney) and father, Andre Crump; grandmother, Cornelia Williams; her twin sons, Brett and Julian; their father, Brett Smith; brother, Dondré; grandmother, Hazel; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, July 12th from 5-8 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church with a Musical Tribute from 7-8 p.m. Home-going service on Saturday at 10 a.m. Arrangements of care HOUSE OF LAW,  INC


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019
