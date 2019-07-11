|
MOTLEY JEWELLE LEI
On July 8, 2019, tragically taken away to her Heavenly home. Survived by mother, Julie Motley-Williams (Sidney) and father, Andre Crump; grandmother, Cornelia Williams; her twin sons, Brett and Julian; their father, Brett Smith; brother, Dondré; grandmother, Hazel; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, July 12th from 5-8 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church with a Musical Tribute from 7-8 p.m. Home-going service on Saturday at 10 a.m. Arrangements of care HOUSE OF LAW, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019