Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA 15071
(724) 693-2800
JILL DURATZ NIXON

JILL DURATZ NIXON Obituary
NIXON JILL DURATZ

Age 52, of Oakdale, North Fayette Twp., passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in her home. She was born on November 27, 1966, the daughter of Paul and Linda Dempster Duratz, of Oakdale. Jill was a nurse at Life Pittsburgh. Also, a member of the Army Reserves and a graduate of Duquesne and Mercy Nursing schools. She enjoyed mission trips to Mozambique, spending time with her family and ubering. She will best be remembered for being a friend to everyone. In addition to her parents, Jill is survived by her three children, Molly Nixon, of Pittsburgh, Megan Nixon, of Pittsburgh, and Alex Nixon, of Oakdale, North Fayette Twp.; along with her siblings, Nicole (Mike) Zimbicki, of South Fayette Twp., Bridgett (Stan) Wingold, of Pittsburgh, and Paul (Kim) Duratz. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and former husband, Sean Nixon. Friends and family will be received at THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Rd., Oakdale (724-926-2800) on Sunday, July 21, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nixon Family in care of the funeral home. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 18, 2019
