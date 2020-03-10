JILL RENEE ARMOUR HOWARD

Age 58, of Glenshaw, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born on April 8, 1961, she was the loving daughter of Mary Lou (Bob) Eudy and Bobbie Joe Armour. Loving grandchild to Evelyn and Raymond Buchanan. Cherished mother to Joshua (Nikki) Eckenrode, Jaison (Adrienne) Eckenrode, Matthew Howard and Michael Howard. Loving grandmother to Mikayla, Elijah, Olivia and Violet Eckenrode and Benson and Beau Eckenrode. Jill graduated from Peters Township High School in 1979 where she participated in cross country and track. Jill loved antiques, cooking, hot wings and coffee. She kept a meticulous home and always welcomed family and friends. Jill also enjoyed being in nature and creek walking, but she most importantly loved spending time with her grandchildren who brought her so much joy. She will be dearly missed by all. At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020
