JILLIAN MARIE PAWLAK

Age 32, of Upper St. Clair, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved mother of Lilu Jane Yakelis; loving daughter of Martin J. and Jane M. (Wyland) Pawlak; dear sister of Courtney (Jason) Newhouse and Marty Pawlak, Jr.; loving fiancé of Christopher; aunt of Marcus and Julian Newhouse; granddaughter of the late Walter J. and Elizabeth "Grandma Liz" Wyland and the late Martin and Dolores "Mimi" Pawlak; and her numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jillian was a devoted and loving mother to Lilu, her parents and the "best sister ever" to Courtney and Marty. Her caring and generous spirit will be always felt and cherished. Friends welcome SUNDAY 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS (412-835-1860) 112 Fort Couch Rd, Bethel Park (Opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Mass of Christian Burial 10:00a.m. MONDAY in St. Thomas More Church (EVERYONE MEET THE FAMILY IN CHURCH). In lieu of flowers donations suggested to the Western PA School for Blind Children, 201 N. Bellefield Ave, Pgh, PA, 15213.  www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
