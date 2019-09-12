|
OPALKO JIM
Age 81, formerly of Greenfield passed suddenly on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Anna Marie Opalko and son, James Douglas Opalko. Survived by his siblings, Susan Shaw and Butch and his wife, Darlene Opalko. Jim proudly served our country as part of the greatest generation during WWII with the 4th Armor Division. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Saturday with prayers at 9:30 a.m. in the Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rosalia Church at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019