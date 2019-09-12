Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Resources
More Obituaries for JIM OPALKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JIM OPALKO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JIM OPALKO Obituary
OPALKO JIM

Age 81, formerly of Greenfield passed suddenly on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Anna Marie Opalko and son, James Douglas Opalko. Survived by his siblings, Susan Shaw and Butch and his wife, Darlene Opalko. Jim proudly served our country as part of the greatest generation during WWII with the 4th Armor Division. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Saturday with prayers at 9:30 a.m. in the Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rosalia Church at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JIM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now