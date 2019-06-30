|
KALLA JO ANN
Peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Charles Morris Hospice, age 73. She is survived by her husband, Ronald R. Kalla; daughter, Sara E. Kalla, PhD of Houston, TX; sister, Karen Schwitters; nieces, Kathy and Debby Etling, and Rachel Schwitters; and nephew, Erick Schwitters; also survived by many devoted friends. Jo was a retired social worker who was always willing to give more than she asked to receive. Funeral Private. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019