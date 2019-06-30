Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Resources
More Obituaries for JO KALLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JO ANN KALLA

Add a Memory
JO ANN KALLA Obituary
KALLA JO ANN

Peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Charles Morris Hospice, age 73. She is survived by her husband, Ronald R. Kalla; daughter, Sara E. Kalla, PhD of Houston, TX; sister, Karen Schwitters; nieces, Kathy and Debby Etling, and Rachel Schwitters; and nephew, Erick Schwitters; also survived by many devoted friends. Jo was a retired social worker who was always willing to give more than she asked to receive. Funeral Private. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
McCabe Bros., Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCabe Bros., Inc.
Download Now