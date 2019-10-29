|
|
PACHASA JO ANN (YATES)
Age 80, of McKees Rocks, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved wife for 57 years to the late Paul "Gus" Pachasa, Sr; loving mother of Paul Pachasa, Jr., David Pachasa (Cindy) and Donald Pachasa; dear sister of James Yates (Judith). Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WEDNESDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, where a service will be held 11:30 a.m. THURSDAY. Interment to follow at St. Mark's Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019