Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JO ANN PACHASA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JO ANN (YATES) PACHASA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JO ANN (YATES) PACHASA Obituary
PACHASA JO ANN (YATES)

Age 80, of McKees Rocks, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved wife for 57 years to the late Paul "Gus" Pachasa, Sr; loving mother of Paul Pachasa, Jr., David Pachasa (Cindy) and Donald Pachasa; dear sister of James Yates (Judith). Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WEDNESDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, where a service will be held 11:30 a.m. THURSDAY.  Interment to follow at St. Mark's Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JO ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.