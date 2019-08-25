|
HURLEY JO ANNE (TIRPAK)
Age 73, on Friday, August 23, 2019, of Cambridge Springs, PA. Wife of the late Edward F. Hurley; beloved mother of Shelley (Grant) Houck and Heather Hurley; loving grandmother of James, Brianna, Theo and Ben; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jo Anne loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was an avid animal lover that will be deeply missed. Family and friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019