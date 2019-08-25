Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
Resources
More Obituaries for JO HURLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JO ANNE (TIRPAK) HURLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JO ANNE (TIRPAK) HURLEY Obituary
HURLEY JO ANNE (TIRPAK)

Age 73, on Friday, August 23, 2019, of Cambridge Springs, PA. Wife of the late Edward F. Hurley; beloved mother of Shelley (Grant) Houck and Heather Hurley; loving grandmother of James, Brianna, Theo and Ben; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jo Anne loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was an avid animal lover that will be deeply missed. Family and friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now