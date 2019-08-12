|
TREHARNE JO R.
Age 100, of Franklin Park, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Jo had been a resident of Seneca Manor in Verona for the last three years. She was the loving wife of the late Edwin H. Treharne; mother of the late Carole T. Webster; mother-in-law of the late Logan "Skip" Webster; grandmother of Tracey (Webster) O'Toole and husband, Robert O'Toole of Shadyside and Todd Webster and wife, Leyla Parsa of Clearwater, FL; great-grandmother of Faolan (age four) and Fionn (age one) O'Toole, the greatest joys of her life. Jo was born in Brookville, PA on October 28, 1918. She graduated from high school and briefly attended college. She worked as a beauty shop operator, a realtor and a homemaker. She was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church. She enjoyed painting, traveling, music and dance, gardening, gourmet cooking, sewing, playing the organ and was an accomplished golfer. She loved entertaining for family and friends. Friends will be received on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., 412-364-4444. Donations may be made in her memory to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019