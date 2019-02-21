|
DAVIS-IVEY JOAN A.
Peacefully, on Friday, February 8, 2019, age 84, of Rockville, MD; beloved mother of Calyta (Ron) Lewis and Michael (Angie) Ivey; also survived by three grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Condolences and flowers may be sent to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME, 246 N. Washington St., Rockville, MD, 20850. Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem-Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 21 Wood Lane, Rockville, MD, 20850.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019