Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD 20850
301-762-2500
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
JERUSALEM - MT. PLEASANT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
21 Wood Lane
Rockville,, PA
View Map
JOAN A. DAVIS-IVEY

JOAN A. DAVIS-IVEY Obituary
DAVIS-IVEY JOAN A.

Peacefully, on Friday, February 8, 2019, age 84, of Rockville, MD; beloved mother of Calyta (Ron) Lewis and Michael (Angie) Ivey; also survived by three grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Condolences and flowers may be sent to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME, 246 N. Washington St., Rockville, MD, 20850. Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem-Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 21 Wood Lane, Rockville, MD, 20850.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
