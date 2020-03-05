MATHIAS JOAN A.
Age 90, formerly of O'Hara Twp., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Mathias, Jr.; caring mother of Todd (Gretchen) Mathias, Chris (Beth) Mathias and Mark (Dawn) Mathias; loving grandmother of Sarah, Jacob, Matt and Erin. Joan's faith guided her throughout her life. She was a longtime member of Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, devoting many years to teaching Sunday school. Also, her volunteer work at Presbyterian SeniorCare was very meaningful and rewarding for Joan. No Visitation. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, 384 Fox Chapel Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial gifts to Presbyterian SeniorCareFoundation, 1215 Hulton Road, Oakmont, PA 15139. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.