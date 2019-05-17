VIRGONA JOAN A. (PHILLIPS)

Age 80, of Clairton, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Jefferson Hospital. Born June 23, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Harry J. and Anna Marie (LaValle) Phillips. A former sales associate at Skapik's and a cook for the former Keck's Restaurant and St. Clare School, Joan was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish, ran the summer lunch program at the 10th St. Playground, was active with the Sons of Columbus Santa Maria Council #4, and was a bowling coach for the Special Olympics. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Domenic V. Virgona; her children, Kim (Bill) Nickolich, Debra (David P.) Maksin, Beverly Virgona and Domenic J. (Vanessa) Virgona, all of Clairton; her grandchildren, Laura Nickolich, Domenic J. Virgona and David S. (Allison) and Heath Maksin; her great-grandson, Liam Mizak; her sister, Harriet B. (the late Alan) Seng of Bethel Park; and also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700) on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Clare of Assisi Church. Procession and burial will follow to Jefferson Memorial Park. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com