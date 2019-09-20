Home

Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
JOAN AGNES HULTON

JOAN AGNES HULTON Obituary
HULTON JOAN AGNES

On Monday, September 16, 2019. Beloved mother of Jeff Hulton; sister of Joseph (Debbie) Klutch and the late John "Jack" F. Klutch, Jr. and Rose (Klutch) Story; sister-in-law of "Sis" Klutch. Friends received Sunday 2-5 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 101 Third St. Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Barbara Church on Monday at 10 a.m. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH). Burial in St. Ignatius Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
