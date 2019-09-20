|
HULTON JOAN AGNES
On Monday, September 16, 2019. Beloved mother of Jeff Hulton; sister of Joseph (Debbie) Klutch and the late John "Jack" F. Klutch, Jr. and Rose (Klutch) Story; sister-in-law of "Sis" Klutch. Friends received Sunday 2-5 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 101 Third St. Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Barbara Church on Monday at 10 a.m. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH). Burial in St. Ignatius Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019