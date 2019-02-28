MURPHY JOAN AGNES

Age 68, formerly of Point Breeze, passed away on September 20, 2018 in Villa Park, IL. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Charles C. and Mary Elizabeth, her brother, Charles C. Murphy, Jr., her sisters, Mary Elizabeth Arnett and Patricia Kathleen and her beloved grandmother, Jean, and her dear friend, Lesley Bruce of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. Joan was a graduate of Our Lady of Mercy Academy and the College of St. Elizabeth, Convent Station, NJ. She worked many years in the insurance field and Eaton Corporation before her retirement last year. She loved sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Shadyside, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be a later date in Arizona. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blind and Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh, Inc., 1816 Locust Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Condolences may be sent to Patty Constantin Orringer at [email protected] or Marlene Ciavarella at [email protected]