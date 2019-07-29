Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN RAVENSTAHL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN ANN (ROBESH) RAVENSTAHL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN ANN (ROBESH) RAVENSTAHL Obituary
RAVENSTAHL JOAN ANN (ROBESH)

Age 91, died peacefully on July 27, 2019 with those she loved close by. Loving wife to the late Robert for 63 years; devoted mother of Robert (Cindy), Kurt (Cathy), Linda (Raymond) Gruss, Daniel (the late Maureen) and Joanne (Ned) Feeney. Joan was grandmother to 16 and great-grandmother to 15 (+2). Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Anna Robesh, and her twin, Jean Heidenreich Reubelt and sister, Betty Wilhelm. She was aunt and friend to many. Joan was a remarkable and energetic woman. She lived life to the fullest and never wanted to miss a thing! She was an active member of Annunciation and Incarnation of the Lord Parishes, both on the Northside. Joan was a resident of Cumberland Woods (Allison Park) and kept the staff at Garden Way Place (Hermitage) on their toes. She died at St. John XXIII Home (Hermitage) under the care of Sharon Regional Hospice. To all who encountered and helped with Joan's care, we say thank you! Although Joan's life events were confused at the end, she left with spry and grace. She walked with purpose, cared about others and lived a good life.  She will be deeply missed. Family and friends can gather Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Incarnation of The Lord Parish. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Willow Women's Center, PO Box 145, Transfer, PA 16154. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now