RAVENSTAHL JOAN ANN (ROBESH)
Age 91, died peacefully on July 27, 2019 with those she loved close by. Loving wife to the late Robert for 63 years; devoted mother of Robert (Cindy), Kurt (Cathy), Linda (Raymond) Gruss, Daniel (the late Maureen) and Joanne (Ned) Feeney. Joan was grandmother to 16 and great-grandmother to 15 (+2). Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Anna Robesh, and her twin, Jean Heidenreich Reubelt and sister, Betty Wilhelm. She was aunt and friend to many. Joan was a remarkable and energetic woman. She lived life to the fullest and never wanted to miss a thing! She was an active member of Annunciation and Incarnation of the Lord Parishes, both on the Northside. Joan was a resident of Cumberland Woods (Allison Park) and kept the staff at Garden Way Place (Hermitage) on their toes. She died at St. John XXIII Home (Hermitage) under the care of Sharon Regional Hospice. To all who encountered and helped with Joan's care, we say thank you! Although Joan's life events were confused at the end, she left with spry and grace. She walked with purpose, cared about others and lived a good life. She will be deeply missed. Family and friends can gather Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Incarnation of The Lord Parish. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Willow Women's Center, PO Box 145, Transfer, PA 16154.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019