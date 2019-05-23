CULLEN JOAN B. (BATHRICK)

Age 86, of Cranberry Twp., formerly of Forest Hills and Shadyside, on Monday, May 20, 2019; Beloved wife for 65 years to Dr. Charles Cullen; loving mother of Patricia Cullen of Philadelphia and Michael Cullen of Piseco, NY; proud grandmother of Heather and Charlie; treasured great-grandmother of Danny, Teddy and Elliot; sister of the late Richard and John Bathrick; also survived by loving relatives and friends. A memorial service will be at Sherwood Oaks, 100 Norman Dr., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066, on Friday, June 7th at 11 a.m. Joan was past president of the Forest Hills Junior Women's Club. Cooking and sewing were among her many talents, but she always loved being a mother, wife, and caregiver. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sherwood Oaks Scholarship Fund or the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 3152 Little Rd., #146, Trinity, FL 34655. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME of CRANBERRY.