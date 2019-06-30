DELORENZE JOAN B. (FICHTER)

Age 86, of Ross Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019. Daughter of the late John and Beatrice (Rupp) Fichter; beloved wife for 40 years of the late Roy A. DeLorenze; loving mother of Joyce (Jack) Bachman, Diane (Ralph) Klein, Roy (Sandy) DeLorenze, and Mark (Tonie) DeLorenze; devoted grandmother to Jason, Lauren, Matthew, Luke, John, Melissa, Jesse, Joshua, and Jenevieve; great-grandmother of Alice, Eleanor, Brantley, Jansen, Merritt, Lydia, Rowan, and Everett. Also survived by sisters, Terry (the late Howard) Adelsberger and Margaret (Henry) Joneikis; brothers, Edward (Judy) Fichter and John (Susan) Fichter; brother-in-law, Weldon (Eileen) DeLorenze; sister-in-law, Shirley (the late Joe) Guzzo; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brother, Harry (the late Barb) Fichter. Joan was fun-loving and found great joy in being with her family, who will miss her lively sense of humor and "way with words". Visitation will be held at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229, on Sunday, June 30, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral will be held on Monday, at 11:00 a.m., in Faith Lutheran Church, 161 Sixth Ave., Laurel Gardens, 15229. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15090. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.