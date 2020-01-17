|
BACHORSKI JOAN (MESSINA)
Age 66, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home. She was born December 11, 1953, in Highland Park, IL. The daughter of the late William and Jane (Vitullo) Messina. She was a member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon; the Italian Sons and Daughters of American, in McKeesport. She was a 1971 graduate of McKeesport High School and received her Bachelor Degree in Speech and Hearing Therapy in 1975 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Thomas M. Bachorski; two daughters, Sabrina Safranski and her husband, Brad, of Columbia, MD, Kristin McGhee and her husband, David, of Mishawaka, IN; grandchildren, Kateri and Arthur Safranski; a brother, William Messina and his wife, Barbara, of Glenshaw; a sister, Marianne Kostelnik and her husband, Vince, of North Huntingdon; father-in-law, Henry Bachorski, of Plum; an aunt, Carmella Patterson and sisters and brothers-in-law; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. Parting prayers will be held Saturday 8:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Nashville, TN 38105 or the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020