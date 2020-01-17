Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
8:30 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN BACHORSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN (MESSINA) BACHORSKI


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN (MESSINA) BACHORSKI Obituary
BACHORSKI JOAN (MESSINA)

Age 66, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home. She was born December 11, 1953, in Highland Park, IL. The daughter of the late William and Jane (Vitullo) Messina. She was a member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon; the Italian Sons and Daughters of American, in McKeesport. She was a 1971 graduate of  McKeesport High School and received her Bachelor Degree in Speech and Hearing Therapy in 1975 at  Indiana University of Pennsylvania.  Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Thomas M. Bachorski; two daughters, Sabrina Safranski and her husband, Brad, of Columbia, MD, Kristin McGhee and her husband, David, of Mishawaka, IN; grandchildren, Kateri and Arthur Safranski; a brother, William Messina and his wife, Barbara, of Glenshaw; a sister, Marianne Kostelnik and her husband, Vince, of North Huntingdon; father-in-law, Henry Bachorski, of Plum; an aunt, Carmella Patterson and sisters and brothers-in-law; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. Parting prayers will be held Saturday 8:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Nashville, TN 38105 or the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -