|
|
BORKOWSKI JOAN (DOMAN)
Age 86, of Stowe Twp., peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Beloved wife of 59 years to the late Raymond S. Borkowski; beloved mother of Ramona (Chuck) Simpson, Kathy (Bill) Malits, Tony Borkowski, Marge (Bill) Ranier, Janet (Mark) Wank and the late Stanley Borkowski; also survived by ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; sister of Eileen Gessner, William Doman, Maryann Forkin and the late Albert and Robert Doman. Family and friends are welcome for Visitation on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Stowe Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 700 7th St., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 9:30 a.m. St. John of God Parish the Church at St. Mary's. Interment National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Focus on Renewal, 420 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Please view the family's online guestbook: www.musmannofh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019