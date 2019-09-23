Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home - Stowe Township
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN BORKOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN (DOMAN) BORKOWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN (DOMAN) BORKOWSKI Obituary
BORKOWSKI JOAN (DOMAN)

Age 86, of Stowe Twp., peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Beloved wife of 59 years to the late Raymond S. Borkowski; beloved mother of Ramona (Chuck) Simpson, Kathy (Bill) Malits, Tony Borkowski, Marge (Bill) Ranier, Janet (Mark) Wank and the late Stanley Borkowski; also survived by ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; sister of Eileen Gessner, William Doman, Maryann Forkin and the late Albert and Robert Doman. Family and friends are welcome for Visitation on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Stowe Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 700 7th St., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 9:30 a.m. St. John of God Parish the Church at St. Mary's. Interment National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Focus on Renewal, 420 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Please view the family's online guestbook: www.musmannofh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now