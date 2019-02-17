DeLISIO JOAN C. (KAMINSKI)

Of Bethel Park, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019. Daughter of the late Joseph and Blanche Kaminski; beloved wife of the late Donald DeLisio; loving mother of Nancy (Michael) Adamson; cherished grandmother of Laurel Adamson; sister of the late Helen, Sophie, Steve, John, Stanley, Henry, Clara, Bernard and Joe; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at The Grand Residence for all the special love and care. Family and friends will be received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday, 10 a.m. at St. Valentine Church, Bethel Park. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

