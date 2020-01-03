|
|
DIAMOND JOAN C.
Age 87, of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away December 27, 2019. Joan will be lovingly remembered by her family, including her sons, Robert Bedner (Suzi), Raymond Bedner (Sandy); daughter, Cathy Zuback (Hank); stepdaughter, Carol Diamond Skovera; grandchildren, Justin, Raun, Ray, Brad, Paige, Russ; great-grandchildren, Jesse Ray, Wesley, Kylan, Digby, Blake, Hope, Ruth and Julia Rose. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). Interment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. Memorial gifts may be sent to Big Dog Ranch, 14444 Okeechobee Blvd., Loxahatchee, Florida 33470. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020