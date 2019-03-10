|
|
SCHALTENBRAND JOAN C.
Age 85, of Wexford, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She is survived by her son, Bernard J. Schaltenbrand; and daughter, Mary (Schaltenbrand) Allison; her sister, Mary Lou (Haas) Kramer; grandchildren, Heidi (Schaltenbrand) Moeller, Erkia Schaltenbrand, Troy Schaltenbrand and Greta Schaltenbrand. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, Sewickley. See full obituary at www.Schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019