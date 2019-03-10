Home

JOAN C. SCHALTENBRAND

JOAN C. SCHALTENBRAND Obituary
SCHALTENBRAND JOAN C.

Age 85, of Wexford, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She is survived by her son, Bernard J. Schaltenbrand; and daughter, Mary (Schaltenbrand) Allison; her sister, Mary Lou (Haas) Kramer; grandchildren, Heidi (Schaltenbrand) Moeller, Erkia Schaltenbrand, Troy Schaltenbrand and Greta Schaltenbrand. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, Sewickley. See full obituary at www.Schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
