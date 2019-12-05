Home

Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
a Blessing Service
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc. 101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA
JOAN C. YEATES

JOAN C. YEATES Obituary
YEATES JOAN C.

Passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Left, not to mourn her death but to celebrate her life. Beloved wife of 56 years to Myron Yeates; loving mother of Janet Snak (Jim Openbrier), Barbara Yeates (Al Sauter) and James Yeates; sister of Michael (Sharon) Andrezik and Thomas Andrezik; grandmother of Lindsay (Wayne) Polley and Chelsey (Frank) Hunter; great-grandmother of Caden, Nixon, Bishop and Ezra. Friends received Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday, 10 a.m. Entombment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Joan's family wouold like to express their sincere thanks to Gallagher Hospice and the nurses and staff at Five G and CCU of St. Clair Hospital for their care and compassion given to our Mother.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
