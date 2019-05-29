CAMPBELL JOAN

Age 86, of Carnegie, PA, Tucson, AZ, and McKees Rocks, died Monday, May 27, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born June 9, 1932, in Collier Township, a daughter of the late William and Victoria Stripp Spolnik. Mrs. Campbell was a homemaker and was a member of Montours Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing cards, camping, casino play, and spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Carla (Dominic) Montani, of Eighty Four, Gary J. (Attiyah) Campbell, of VA, and Kevin (Carolin) Campbell, of McKees Rocks; grandchildren, Jason, Melissa, Terry, and Hayli. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Campbell (1980); brothers, William, Joe, and Stanley Spolnik; sisters, Marie Tokarczyk, Jean Gwynn, Elizabeth Lange, Christine Pry, and Ann Meyers; she was also preceded in death by her companion, James Campbell. Friends will be received on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m., at THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Rd., Oakdale (724-693-2800), where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, at 10 a.m., in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.