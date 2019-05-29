Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA 15071
(724) 693-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN CAMPBELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOAN CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL JOAN

Age 86, of Carnegie, PA, Tucson, AZ, and McKees Rocks, died Monday, May 27, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born June 9, 1932, in Collier Township, a daughter of the late William and Victoria Stripp Spolnik. Mrs. Campbell was a homemaker and was a member of Montours Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing cards, camping, casino play, and spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Carla (Dominic) Montani, of Eighty Four, Gary J. (Attiyah) Campbell, of VA, and Kevin (Carolin) Campbell, of McKees Rocks; grandchildren, Jason, Melissa, Terry, and Hayli. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Campbell (1980); brothers, William, Joe, and Stanley Spolnik; sisters, Marie Tokarczyk, Jean Gwynn, Elizabeth Lange, Christine Pry, and Ann Meyers; she was also preceded in death by her companion, James Campbell. Friends will be received on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m., at THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Rd., Oakdale (724-693-2800), where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, at 10 a.m., in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now