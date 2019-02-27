|
HUSAR JOAN CATHERINE (KOZESKY)
Age 67 of Plum, passed away on February 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald V. Husar for 25 years; loving sister of Mary Lou (Alan) Rust, Thomas J. Kozesky, Jr., and Ann F. (Frank) Fitz; sister-in-law of Diane C. (John) Schoenstein, Walter R. (Debbie) Husar, Robert L. (Celeste) Husar, Daniel P. Husar, and Carol A. Robertson; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas J. and Martha F. (Hawkins) Kozesky, Sr. Friends will be received Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m., at St. Bernadette Parish in Monroeville. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial. www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019