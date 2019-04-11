GLOEKLER JOAN D.

Age 93, of Green Tree, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles S. Gloekler; loving mother of Diane (Chuck) Vater, Karen (Vince) Brazauskas, Rick (Ruth) Gloekler, and Joanne (Lee) Smith; cherished grandmother of Allison, Elizabeth, Adam, Matthew, David, Brian, Matthew, Jamie, and Haley; beloved sister of William (the late Florence) Ward; also survived by eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Joan was a member of St. Margaret Church for over 60 years, where she volunteered and taught CCD. She was an avid reader and a supporter of the Humane Society. But most of all, she loved raising her family and caring for children. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday 10 a.m. in St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 310 Mansfield Ave., Pgh., PA 15220. Burial will be private to the family. Memorials may be made to the Greater Pgh. Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp., (412-563-2800).

