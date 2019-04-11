Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
310 Mansfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN GLOEKLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN D. GLOEKLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOAN D. GLOEKLER Obituary
GLOEKLER JOAN D.

Age 93, of Green Tree, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles S. Gloekler; loving mother of Diane (Chuck) Vater, Karen (Vince) Brazauskas, Rick (Ruth) Gloekler, and Joanne (Lee) Smith; cherished grandmother of Allison, Elizabeth, Adam, Matthew, David, Brian, Matthew, Jamie, and Haley; beloved sister of William (the late Florence) Ward; also survived by eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Joan was a member of St. Margaret Church for over 60 years, where she volunteered and taught CCD. She was an avid reader and a supporter of the Humane Society. But most of all, she loved raising her family and caring for children. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday 10 a.m. in St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 310 Mansfield Ave., Pgh., PA 15220. Burial will be private to the family. Memorials may be made to the Greater Pgh. Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp., (412-563-2800).


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now