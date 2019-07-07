DOUGHERTY JOAN E. (HALL)

Age 82, of West Deer Township, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born June 16, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Joan was an active member at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. She taught Religious education for many years. She was a bank teller and loan administrator. Joan loved spending time with her husband, kids and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Thomas Dougherty; son, Joseph (Lela) Dougherty, of Hampton Twp.; daughter, Joan (Brian) Kirkpatrick, of Pine Twp.; grandchildren, Brennan, Andrew and Maura Kirkpatrick, Matthew and Benjamin Dougherty. She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Hall and her foster parents, Grace and Herbert Case. Joan's family will welcome friends from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 2510 Middle Road in Glenshaw. She will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, Joan had requested donations be made to a charity of your own choosing. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kingfuneralhome.com.