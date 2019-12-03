|
KINGWELL JOAN E. (JANOSS)
Age 72, of West Homestead, PA. Beloved wife of Bill Kingwell for 44 years passed away on December 2nd after a courageous two year battle with cancer. Joan was born on January 16, 1947, in Greentree, PA to the late Rita and Carl Janoss. Sister of Carol (Ned) Gensler, Dean (Mac) McCord, Patty (Bob) Mazza and Bernard (Mickey) Janoss. Joan is survived by many nieces and nephews and her dog, Buddy; Joan was a hairdresser for 50 plus years in Greentree and co-owner of Kingwell's Auto Body. Her legacy is one of love, kindness, true friendship and great faith in God. Friends received on Wednesday and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, PA 15120. Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in Homestead Park United Methodist Church (Everyone Meet in Church). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hillman Cancer Center or Homestead Park United Methodist Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019