Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Homestead Park United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN KINGWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN E. (JANOSS) KINGWELL


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN E. (JANOSS) KINGWELL Obituary
KINGWELL JOAN E. (JANOSS)

Age 72, of West Homestead, PA.  Beloved wife of Bill Kingwell for 44 years passed away on December 2nd after a courageous two year battle with cancer. Joan was born on January 16, 1947, in Greentree, PA to the late Rita and Carl Janoss. Sister of Carol (Ned) Gensler, Dean (Mac) McCord, Patty (Bob) Mazza and Bernard (Mickey) Janoss. Joan is survived by many nieces and nephews and her dog, Buddy; Joan was a hairdresser for 50 plus years in Greentree and co-owner of Kingwell's Auto Body. Her legacy is one of love, kindness, true friendship and great faith in God. Friends received on Wednesday and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, PA 15120. Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in Homestead Park United Methodist Church (Everyone Meet in Church). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hillman Cancer Center or Homestead Park United Methodist Church. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now