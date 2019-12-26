Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
STRIEGEL JOAN E.

Age 84, on Sunday, December 22, 2019, of Whitehall. Wife of Thomas Striegel; mother of Dean (Cheryl) of White Oak, Eric (Sharon) of Mt. Pleasant, Alan (Janet) of Novelty, OH, Brian (Connie) of Chester, MD, Kathleen (Scott) Bryte of Ross Township and David (Lisa) of Finleyville; grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of four. Joan was a registered nurse, very active with the , and a longtime, faithful member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 10 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
