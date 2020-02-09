Home

Service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church
443 N Main St
Harrisville, PA
Age 81, of Grove City, PA passed away after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born to parents, Joseph and Roberta (nee Arthur) Graeser on November 11, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA. Joan was a graduate of Stowe Township High School. She was a homemaker and a member of the Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Harrisville, PA. She was actively involved in the Pro-Life Movement and served as a volunteer for multiple pregnancy care centers. She also worked as an administrative assistant for several organizations throughout her life. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Charlie; loving children, Paul (Lissa) and John (Paula); cherished grandchildren, Deborah, Stephen, Benjamin, Daniel, Gilbert, Joe, Gideon, Andrew, Alex, Justin and Max; dear siblings, Roberta Gibson (Ralph) and Joseph Graeser (Barbara). She was preceded in death by her loving parents. Friends may call Saturday, March 28, 2020 for a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 443 N. Main St., Harrisville, PA 16038 440.933.3202 www.buschcares.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
