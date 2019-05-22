GIGLER JOAN (LAMB)

Age 93, of Richland Township, formerly of Reserve Township, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Born September 1, 1925, in Homestead, she was the daughter of the late Dr. William J.C. and Marie (Keller) Lamb; and wife of the late Frank A. Gigler. Joan was the beloved mother of three daughters, Mary Ann Schmidt, Julie Scheide, and her husband, Jeff, Kathy Albecker and her husband, Corky; grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of three. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son-in-law, Frank Schmidt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Catherine of Sweden Roman Catholic Church, Allison Park. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Roman Catholic Cemetery in Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial donations in honor of Joan to .