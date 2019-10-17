|
SIEGEL JOAN GOLOMB
Joan Golomb Siegel died on Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Sarasota, FL. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 13, 1933, to the late Dr. Milton and Julia Katz Golomb. She was the wife of the late Edmund H. Siegel and mother of the late Jonathan L. Simon. She was predeceased by her former husband David I. Simon. She attended Chatham College for Women and took courses at University of Pittsburgh and Harvard University. She taught piano in Pittsburgh for many years and was an accompanist and lyricist in the various cities where she lived. She had been an antiques dealer, a realtor, and a longtime volunteer teacher of English as a second language. She was an avid reader, traveler, writer, bridge player, and lover of the Arts. She was an enthusiastic cook, hostess, antique collector and decorator. She was infamous for moving and redecorating more than 17 houses. She was well-loved and devoted to her large extended family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Simon Clark (Andrew); son, James N. Simon (Paula); stepdaughter, Jan Siegel Binder (Steve); stepson, Neil Y. Siegel (Debby); grandchildren, Rachel Simon Mamakos (Chris), Joseph Simon (Christie), Drew Clark (Maggie), Matthew Dutro (Anne), Ann Siegel Kaplan (Aaron), Sarah Siegel; sister-in-law of Mary Kay Golomb; sister of late Robert Golomb, and aunt to his children, Zeb Golomb (Jodi) and Ruth Lee Golomb. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren: Sophia, Jack, Camden, Noelle, Summer, James, Genevieve, Eloise, and Hazel. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday at 10 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (9 - 10 a.m.) Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 10 Glenlake Pkwy. NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328; the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244; or ComForCare Home Care Sarasota, 1055 S. Tamiami Trail, Unit 103, Sarasota, FL 34236. www.schugar.com.