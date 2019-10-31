|
|
MIKOL JOAN H. (GIEBEL)
Age 84, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Joan was born in Verona, PA on September 24, 1935, the daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Makary) Giebel. She played the organ for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Verona for years and also for the St. Joseph men's choir, where she met her husband, the late Albert W. Mikol. Joan worked for the Nabisco Co. before getting married to Albert on November 19, 1955. They raised six children whom she was very proud of. She ran the custom drapery division of the family business, East Suburban Interiors, and was a successful interior decorator. Joan was an active and faithful member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and loved her book club friends very much. She was an accomplished pianist, raised Great Danes, listened with patience and love, gave great advice, helped everyone, and made the best chicken noodle soup and nut rolls you ever had. To her children, above all else, she was the best mother ever. We love you mom, we know you are in Heaven and we miss you. Loving mother of Alan (Barbara) Mikol, Rick (Terri) Mikol, Joe (Jenny) Mikol, Mark (Elena) Mikol, Cindy (Ron) Chickini, and Brian (Anne) Mikol; cherished grandmother of Heather, Jason (fiancée Emily), Matthew, David, Jayme, Justin (Alyssa), Marlee, Sam, Grace, Hannah, Joe, and Kate. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, November 3rd at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (Monroeville/Plum Chapel) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 4th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernadette Parish. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019