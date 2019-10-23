|
|
KOSMACK JOAN HELEN (WROBLESKI)
Age 85, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Allegheny Valley Hospital. A lifelong resident of New Kensington, she graduated from Ken Hi in 1952 and then she received her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics in 1957 from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She worked for the New Kensington Arnold School District as the Director of Food Service until her retirement in 1990. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar W. and Josephine D. Wrobleski; a brother, Bernard E. and his wife, Janice Wrobleski; and her loving husband of 36 years of Robert L. Kosmack. She is survived by her son, John R. Kosmack at home; a nephew, William E. (Renee) Wrobleski of Dubois and extended loving family. Her life's work was to feed the children of New Kensington along with her family and friends. She believed no child should be left hungry for either food or education. Her baking at the holidays will be missed by many. She was a member of several educational organizations and a longtime member of Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068 (724) 335-6500. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday in St. Joseph's Church, 1125 Leishman Avenue, New Kensington. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church or to the Salvation Army. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019