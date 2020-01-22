Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Ursula Church
More Obituaries for JOAN CONROY
JOAN J. (WOEHLER) CONROY

JOAN J. (WOEHLER) CONROY Obituary
CONROY JOAN J. (WOEHLER)

Of McCandless Twp., on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Beloved wife of 50 years to Lawrence V. Conroy; loving mother of Lawrence D. Conroy (Laura) and Colleen C. Stokes (Brad); proud grandmother of Liam, Finnegan, and Brendan. No visitation. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Ursula Church Thursday 12 noon. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Joan was a Nursing Supervisor and also the Director of Nursing at Kane Hospital for 30 years. She was a Eucharist Minister and on the Respect Life Committee at St. Athanasis Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions to DePaul School for Hearing and Speech 6202 Alder st Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
