MELESKI JOAN J.
Age 97, of Sprindale, on Thursday, April 18, 2019 Dear mother of Joyce T. Rocks; sister of Dolores (John) Domitrovic, sister-in-law of Marilyn Jursa; and also nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday April 24 th , from 10:00 a.m. in the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., Springdale. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Alphonsus Church at 11 a.m. with burial and Military Honors to follow at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Dorseyville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019