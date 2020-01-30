Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN KATHMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN KATHMAN


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN KATHMAN Obituary
KATHMAN JOAN

Age 89, of Delmont, died on January 28, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1930, in Ottawa, IL, to the late Albert and Frances (Gober) Pleskovitch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Kathman; brother, Albert John Pleskovitch, sister, Roberta Metcalf. Surviving are her daughter, Kathleen (Daniel) Begg of Level Green; grandchildren, Julia (Mike Swaisgood) Begg and Steven (Kendall Daniel) Begg; sister, Rita Samlin of Tucson, AZ and brother, Anthony Pleskovitch of Ottawa, IL. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381) where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Online condolences may be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -