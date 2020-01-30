|
KATHMAN JOAN
Age 89, of Delmont, died on January 28, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1930, in Ottawa, IL, to the late Albert and Frances (Gober) Pleskovitch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Kathman; brother, Albert John Pleskovitch, sister, Roberta Metcalf. Surviving are her daughter, Kathleen (Daniel) Begg of Level Green; grandchildren, Julia (Mike Swaisgood) Begg and Steven (Kendall Daniel) Begg; sister, Rita Samlin of Tucson, AZ and brother, Anthony Pleskovitch of Ottawa, IL. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381) where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Online condolences may be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020