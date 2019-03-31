|
CICCONI JOAN L. (SMITH)
Age 86, on March 28, 2019, of Valencia, formerly Allison Park. Born March 17, 1933 in Pittsburgh; daughter of the late John and Melda (Rector) Smith; beloved wife for 52 years of the late John R. Cicconi, whom she married on May 12, 1956; mother of Mark John (Donna) Cicconi of West Chester, David Roy (Laura) Cicconi of Valencia, and John Scott (Laura) Cicconi of Valencia; sister of the late Ruth Aubrecht, Dolores Shupsky and Roy Smith; survived by eight dear grandchildren, Kimberly, Daniel, Cyann, Mia, Raeden, Thomas (Arbona), John (Emily) and Rachelive; great-grandchildren, Thomas Jr., Aliyah, Stella, Lily and Elliana. Joan was a member of North Hills Women's Club. She especially cherished time spent with her beloved family. She will be dearly missed. Services private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Bakerstown.
