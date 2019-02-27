EDGAR REV. JOAN L. (CRAWFORD)

On February 23, age 67 of Peters Twp., heard the call of heaven and went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, where she was reunited with her recently deceased husband of 44 years, Jack. Devoted wife of Jack Edgar; mother of Jessica (Matthew) and Kristen; sister of John, Ed, Ron; and Grams to Samuel. Dedicating 23 years of her life as a Chaplain at Country Meadows, Joan was known for her compassionate heart and listening ear to help those in time of need. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made at the church or by mail to Country Meadows Co-Worker Foundation, 830 Cherry Drive, Hershey, PA 17033. Friends received Friday, March 1, 10-11:30 a.m., at South Hills Assembly of God, 2725 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102, where a service will be held at 11:30 and a reception immediately to follow. Arrangements by TIMOTHY K. SLATER FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. (412-381-3337) Mt. Oliver. Condolences at www.timothykslater.com