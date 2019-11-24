|
|
FIELDS JOAN L.
Age 85, of Blawnox, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joe Fields; loving mother of Judy (late Tony) Baglio, Joe (Heather) Fields and John Fields; grandmother of Brian, Shawn, Hunter and Zach; great-grandmother of Kendell and Jordan; and sister of Wanda Blank and the late Sally Rosewell. Joan was a longtime employee of Schreiber Industrial and a member of St. Edward Church in Blawnox. She was an avid Steelers fan, loved to cook, shop, garden and visit the casino. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238, where family and friends will gather on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pio Paris/St. Edward Church. Burial will follow. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019