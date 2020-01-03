|
|
LAPIA JOAN L.
Of Brookline, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Wife of the late Anthony "Tony"; beloved mother of Anthony D., Joseph N. (Mindy) and Gary J. (Cyndy); sister of the late Margaret Dobrowolski; grandmother of Nicholas, Anthony, Alyssa, Andrew, Nicole, Kiley, Brooke and Preston; Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380, Sunday only, 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Brookline, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Joan was retired from the Allegheny County Controllers office. www.deborfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020