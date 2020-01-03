Home

Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish
Brookline, PA
JOAN L. LAPIA

JOAN L. LAPIA Obituary
LAPIA JOAN L.

Of Brookline, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Wife of the late Anthony "Tony"; beloved mother of Anthony D., Joseph N. (Mindy) and Gary J. (Cyndy); sister of the late Margaret Dobrowolski; grandmother of Nicholas, Anthony, Alyssa, Andrew, Nicole, Kiley, Brooke and Preston; Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380, Sunday only, 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Brookline, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Joan was retired from the Allegheny County Controllers office. www.deborfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
