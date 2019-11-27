|
PECHAK JOAN L.
Age 86, of Whitehall, after a long struggle with various ailments, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Despite her condition, she was always optimistic. Daughter of the late Regis and Dorothy (Artman) Monahan; and her late sister, Dorothy (Monahan) Warman; beloved wife of Frank Pechak; loving mother of Lawrence, Maria Greco and Marc; grandmother of Gregory, Christina and Nicholas; great-grandmother of Emma and Sophia; aunt of Diane (Warman) Carney, Linda (Warman) Mifflin, Maria Doyle, and Gary Darrin and Glenn Warman; sister-in-law of Thomas Doyle. Joan was thoughtful, compassionate and kind-hearted, she always had something nice to say to everyone. Throughout the years, she had worked at Mellon Bank, Joseph Hornes and Saks Fifth Avenue. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019