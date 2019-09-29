|
LEWIS JOAN (HARDING)
Age 96, of Crafton, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019. Wife of the late Clarence Lewis; beloved mother of Linda (the late Eugene) Swierkosz and the late Christopher Lewis; also survived by four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. Joan was born in Brackley, England and was a WWII Veteran with the Royal Air Force. She was an avid golfer, bowler, and member and past president of the Junior Crafton Women's Civic Club. She was known for her generosity and sense of humor and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Visitation MONDAY ONLY 3-7 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, where the Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to the Crafton Public Library where Joan was a long-time patron. 140 Bradford Ave. PGH, PA 15205. www.schepnermcdermott.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019