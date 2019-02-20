WARD JOAN LUCILLE LESH

Age 90, of Clairton, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Baldwin Health Care Center. She was born November 24, 1928, in Clairton, to the late George M. and Mary V. Mance Lesh. Joan was the loving wife of 50 years to the late J. Donald Ward, who passed away in 2002. She is survived by daughter, Mary Ann Warcola of Clairton; niece, Suzanne Evans of Clairton; great-niece, Vanessa Evans of Brentwood; other nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and spouse, Joan was preceded in death by her son, James G. Ward who passed away in 2011; sisters, Frances Nagy, Katherine Ach, and Mary Ann Marinich. Joan was a 1946 graduate of Clairton High School, a 1950 business graduate of Duquesne University, a member of Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge #248 in Clairton, past member of St. Paulinus Church, and was presently a member of St. Clare of Assisi Church. Family and friends will be received, Friday, February 22, 2019, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at S.M. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 432 N. 6th Street, Clairton, PA 15025. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. followed by inurnment at St. Clare Cemetery in Clairton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Dominican Shrine of St. Jude Thaddeus, 1910 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608. Online condolences may be offered at finneyfuneralhome.com.