BARUM JOAN M. (PIKE)
Age 83, of Mount Lebanon, on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William M. Barum; devoted mother of Leslee (Matthew) Helon and Kathleen (Mark) Fisher; loving grandmother of Matthew (Ashley) Helon, Jamie Hallam, Kristina, Melanie and Katelyn Fisher; great-grandmother of Josephine Helon and Connor Hallam; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Monday from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Winifred Church, Tuesday morning at 11:00 o'clock. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, the family would appreciate memorials to St. Vincent DePaul Society or St. Winifred Food Pantry, 550 Sleepy Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15228. www.laughlinfuneralhome.com.