Age 81, of Gibsonia, on February 22, 2019.  Born in Pittsburgh on August 22, 1937, beloved daughter of the late Michael J. and Margaret (Murphy) Diggin; loving sister of Eileen (Bob) Ruppel, Mary Diggin, William (Eileen) Diggin, Margaret (late Charles) Siefert and Barbara Willard; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m., in St. Victor Church, Bairdford. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown.  Please offer condolences at:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
